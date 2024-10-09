GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Keep a vigil on unauthorised firecracker manufacturing units, Visakhapatnam range DIG tells SPs

‘Intensify dynamic checkings to prevent ganga smuggling and invoke PD Act against repeat offenders’

Published - October 09, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Gopinath Jatti

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, has asked the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to check licences of shops and godowns selling firecrackers in the districts, ahead of Deepavali. He said that strict watch must be laid on traders selling or storing firecrackers in an unauthorised manner. He said that officers must ensure that the traders follow adequate fire safety measures.

The DIG conducted a video conference with the SPs of Anakapalli, ASR, Vizianagaram Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam, from the city office here on Wednesday.

Speaking about the ganja menace, the DIG asked the officials to intensify dynamic checkings. Apart from insisting to organise awareness campaigns explaining the consequences of being involved in ganja smuggling and cultivation, the DIG also directed the SPs to coordinate with various departments to provide alternative livelihood to the farmers. He also ordered them to invoke PD Act against repeat offenders.

About crime prevention, the DIG also asked the SPs to identify crime-prone areas and send proposals to arrange CCTV cameras as part of crime prevention. He also spoke about the need for more awareness programmes on cyber crimes among the public.

