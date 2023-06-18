ADVERTISEMENT

Keep a vigil on rowdy-sheeters in Visakhapatnam, Police Commissioner directs officials

June 18, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Prepare proposals for invoking PD Act and also to expel them from the city if they are disturbing law and order’

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma has directed the police officials to keep a vigil on the rowdy-sheeters in all the police station limits, and prepare proposals for invoking the P.D Act and also to expel them from the city, in case they are found to be disturbing law and order in the city. He said that there should be a strict watch on each and every rowdy-sheeter.

Visakhapatnam MP’s wife and son allegedly kidnapped; rescued within hours

He conducted a special review meeting with officials from Law & Order, Crime, Traffic, City Task Force, Special Branch and other wings here on Sunday. He enquired about the active rowdy-sheeters and ganja peddlers under every police station limits. He discussed about the action needed to be taken against active rowdy-sheeters and the counselling taken up so far.

Felicitated

The Police Commissioner felicitated Head Constable V. Sai Baba and police constable M. Srinu by giving them appreciation certificates for their quick response in the recent kidnap case of YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s kin and auditor.

A rowdy-sheeter named Hemanth Kumar and two others were arrested in the kidnapping case. Leaders of Opposition parties have been criticising the State Government for lack of monitoring on the rowdy-sheeters.

