Visakhapatnam: Keen on partnership with AU, says Ethiopia Minister

Ergogie Tesfaye holds a Ph.D in Anthropology from Andhra University

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 12, 2022 22:41 IST

Ergogie Tesfaye addressing a press conference along with Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

ErgogIe Tesfaye, Minister of Women and Social Affairs in the Ethiopian government and a former student of Andhra University, expressed her interest in forming a partnership between the Ethiopian government and AU in the fields of education and incubation programmes.

Ms. Ergogie visited the varsity on Friday and met Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy and enquired about the new initiatives being taken up by the varsity.

Ms. Ergogie, who obtained a doctorate degree in Anthropology from Andhra University, said that education in India had proven to be very useful in her career development. “There are many similarities between the two countries in terms of languages, cultures, and food,” Mr. Ergogie said, recalling India’s generous assistance to Ethiopia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Prasada Reddy said that a branch of the Indian Alumni Association would be set up in Ethiopia and added that discussions have been held on designing joint programmes with Ethiopian universities. “They have asked for cooperation in the incubation and start-up sectors. There is also an idea of starting dual degree programmes in food science and engineering courses. Such alumni will always stand as brand ambassadors for AU,” he said.

Dean of International Student Affairs Prof. E.N. Dhanunjaya Rao said that students from 53 countries are studying at AU. He also said that every year, up to 40 students from Ethiopia are getting admission at AU.

Ethiopia National Defence University Commandant Habtamu Tilahun and others were present.

