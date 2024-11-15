Keel-laying ceremony of 44,000-tonne first fleet support ship held at HSL

Hindustan Shipyard Limited conducted the keel laying ceremony of the First Fleet Support Ship at HSL building dock by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, Indian Navy, according to a release here on Thursday.

The event was a testament to the growing trust of the Indian Navy on HSL’s capability to design and build modern warships, the release added..

The Fleet Support Ship of 44000 tons under construction at HSL is first-of-it’s kind with 80% indigenous content which will play a crucial role in replenishing the fleet at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores thereby extending the operational capabilities of the Navy and enhancing its strategic reach.

The event signified as a remarkable day in the history of HSL. Keel laying is a dream come true for shipyard since its transfer to Ministry of Defence in 2010, the release added.

The milestone not only reflects HSL’s increasing capabilities in shipbuilding but also aligns with India’s vision of self reliance in Defence under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The project would generate employment to nearly 169 lakh man-days over a period of eight years to skilled workmen in the shipyard and encourage active participation of associated industries including 550 MSME’s approximately, the release concluded.

