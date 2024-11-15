 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keel-laying ceremony of 44,000-tonne first fleet support ship held at HSL

Updated - November 15, 2024 09:01 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
The keel-laying ceremony in progress at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The keel-laying ceremony in progress at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited conducted the keel laying ceremony of the First Fleet Support Ship at HSL building dock by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, Indian Navy, according to a release here on Thursday.

The event was a testament to the growing trust of the Indian Navy on HSL’s capability to design and build modern warships, the release added..

The Fleet Support Ship of 44000 tons under construction at HSL is first-of-it’s kind with 80% indigenous content which will play a crucial role in replenishing the fleet at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores thereby extending the operational capabilities of the Navy and enhancing its strategic reach.

The event signified as a remarkable day in the history of HSL. Keel laying is a dream come true for shipyard since its transfer to Ministry of Defence in 2010, the release added.

The milestone not only reflects HSL’s increasing capabilities in shipbuilding but also aligns with India’s vision of self reliance in Defence under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The project would generate employment to nearly 169 lakh man-days over a period of eight years to skilled workmen in the shipyard and encourage active participation of associated industries including 550 MSME’s approximately, the release concluded.

Eom

Published - November 15, 2024 09:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.