KCR will address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam soon against the Centre’s decision to privatise steel plant, says BRS Andhra Pradesh president

April 10, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that his party would soon hold a public meeting in Visakhapatnam against the privatisation of RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP). BRS national president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address the meeting, for which the steel plant union leaders also agreed to support it. KCR is the only leader in the country who is fighting against the BJP, Mr. Chandrasekhar added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar was in the city on a three-day visit that ended on Monday, by taking part in the 788th day of the on-going protests by steel plant workers at Gajuwaka. Speaking on the occasion, he assured to the steel plant leaders that the BRS would fight with the BJP to safeguard the plant for future generations.

“When I was a student, I had witnessed the agitations for setting up of the steel plant. I grew up in Visakhapatnam and was selected for IAS from here only,” Mr. Chandrasekhar recalled.

Mr. Chandrasekhar alleged that the plant was deliberately driven into losses by the BJP-led NDA government despite the efforts of the workers to increase the assets. The plant workers and people here should believe in BRS and its leaders KCR because he would not take issues lightly. It was proven in many cases, and the BRS and KCR would continue the same spirit to save the steel plant as well as Andhra Pradesh, he told the steel plant leaders on the occasion.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Chandrasekhar alleged that the Centre conspired to hand over the steel plant to the Adani Group, which had already taken over the Gangavaram port in the Port City for imports. Withdrawal of plant privatisation decision, allotment of mines, issuance of working capital of ₹5,000 crore and return of the land to the displaced families, are the main demands of the BRS, he added.

Replying to a query, Mr. Chandrasekhar clarified that the Telangana government came forward to participate in the auction process in response to the EoI (expression of interest) for the acquisition of the plant as the ruling and opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh did not bother about the plight of the employees.