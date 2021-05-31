K.C. Das takes additional charge as RINL CMD

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 May 2021 20:07 IST

With the superannuation of P.K. Rath, Chairman and Managing Director of RINL, on Monday, Kishore Chandra Das, Director (Personnel), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of CMD, for a period of one month from June 1 to June 30 or until the joining of regular incumbent or until further orders from the Ministry of Steel. Mr. Rath superannuated after serving the company for 38 years.

