Kashmiri youth visit Food Craft Institute in Visakhapatnam as part of youth exchange programme

October 06, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students from Jammu and Kashmir during their visit to the Food Craft Institute in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The youth from Kashmir, who are in the city as part of a youth exchange programme, visited the Food Craft Institute, located near the Visakha Valley School, near Old Dairy Farm, here on Friday.

The exchange programme was organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Visakhapatnam, to foster cultural exchange.

About 120 enthusiastic students from Kashmir, accompanied by the State Director of NYK Sanghatan Vijaya Rao, and Ram Prasad from NYK, Visakhapatnam, visited the institute. The students and staff of the institute extended a warm welcome to their Kashmiri counterparts and took them on an informative tour of the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Faculty Member Bellary Kumudini gave an overview of the various courses offered by the institute to the visiting students.

Principal of Institute K. Venkataramana and other faculty members were present.

The visit allowed students from both the institute and their counterparts from Kashmir to engage in meaningful conversations and exchange their perspectives on India’s rich multicultural and multi-cuisine heritage.

The programme culminated with a unifying rendition of the national anthem, serving as a poignant reminder of India’s diverse yet harmonious identity. This event underscored the importance of such youth exchange programmes in fostering understanding and unity across different regions of our great nation.

