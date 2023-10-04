Kashmir youth exchange programme begins on a grand note in Vizag

October 04, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Around 120 youth from Kashmir have arrived in Visakhapatnam as part of the ‘Youth exchange programme’ organised by the Department of Youth Services of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The six-day youth exchange programme officially began here on Tuesday, with Nehru Yuva Kendra organising an inaugural event at VMRDA Children’s Arena.

Youth from Anantnag, Baramulla, Badgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar areas are attending the camp.

Vijay Rao from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, NSS Programme Officer Harinadh, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan district officer G. Maheswara Rao and a few other personalities spoke to the youth about Andhra Pradesh, especially Visakhapatnam. They also explained to them the culture, tradition and language of the people here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials said the motto of such youth exchange programmes is to orient, sensitise and spread awareness about the culture, tradition, food and language of people in various parts of the country.

Apart from organising a visit to important tourist destinations, showcasing various development projects in the city, the officials also proposed to organise various seminars, sessions, motivational talk on skill development and others for the youth.

Students from several colleges in Visakhapatnam showcased the dance forms of Andhra Pradesh. Youth from Kashmir also performed their folk art on the occasion and expressed their excitement to take part in the event. During the event, ‘Meri Mati – Meri Desh’ pledge was also taken up by the youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.