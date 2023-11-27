Kartika Pournami celebrated with religious fervour in Visakhapatnam

November 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Thousands of devotees participated in the annual and seasonal Karthika Pournami celebrations across the city from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

On Sunday evening, many performed Kedareshwara Vratham (a spiritual ceremony to worship Lord Siva and Parvati), while devotees took part in the Kartika Deepotsavam at various temples and water bodies such as the Bay of Bengal in the city.

Many Siva and other temples were decorated with Jwala Thoranam from early morning on Monday, where devotees celebrated the festival by lighting earthen lamps and offering flowers. Devotees, who completed the Kedareshwara Vratham on Sunday evening, took a holy dip in the sea on Monday morning with family to complete the religious event.

“The Kartika Masam is dedicated to the Lord Siva. The devotees treat this entire month as an auspicious season and completely involve in the spiritual activities. Some people even keep half-day fasting entire month,” said Puranam Sitaramarao, a priest.

As part of Kartika Pournami, officials of the temple Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasiha Swamy at Simhachalam conducted Pushkara Aarthi.