HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kartika Pournami celebrated with religious fervour in Visakhapatnam

November 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees lighting the lamps in the Siva temple at Pedda Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Devotees lighting the lamps in the Siva temple at Pedda Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Thousands of devotees participated in the annual and seasonal Karthika Pournami celebrations across the city from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

On Sunday evening, many performed Kedareshwara Vratham (a spiritual ceremony to worship Lord Siva and Parvati), while devotees took part in the Kartika Deepotsavam at various temples and water bodies such as the Bay of Bengal in the city.

Many Siva and other temples were decorated with Jwala Thoranam from early morning on Monday, where devotees celebrated the festival by lighting earthen lamps and offering flowers. Devotees, who completed the Kedareshwara Vratham on Sunday evening, took a holy dip in the sea on Monday morning with family to complete the religious event.

“The Kartika Masam is dedicated to the Lord Siva. The devotees treat this entire month as an auspicious season and completely involve in the spiritual activities. Some people even keep half-day fasting entire month,” said Puranam Sitaramarao, a priest.

As part of Kartika Pournami, officials of the temple Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasiha Swamy at Simhachalam conducted Pushkara Aarthi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.