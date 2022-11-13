Karthika Mahadeepotsavam to be organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on November 14

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy to attend

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 13, 2022 20:02 IST

All arrangements have been made for the Karthika Mahadeepotasavam, being organised jointly by Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) and Visakhapatnam Karthika Mahadeepotsavam Committee, at Ramakrishna Beach here at 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

Addressing a media conference, at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar said that the event would be held opposite Sri Kali Matha temple under the aegis of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham Head Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swamy.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam and Sri Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali would be rendered during the programme.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy would attend.

A.B. Balakondala Rao and troupe would present dances and artistes of Annamacharya Project would render sankeertanas as part of the cultural programmes to be organised on the occasion.

Earlier, a team of officials, led by TTD SE-2 Jagadeeswar Reddy, inspected the stage, where the event is scheduled to be organised. RDO Hussain and police officers were present during the inspection.

Donors Rajesh, Himamshu Prasad, SE Jagadeeswar Reddy, TTD PRO T. Ravi and DE Ravishankar Reddy were present.

