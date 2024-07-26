GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes paid to Indian soldiers

Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi lay wreaths at ‘Victory at Sea War Memorial’

Published - July 26, 2024 04:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at the ‘Victory at Sea War Memorial’ on the Beach Road, on July 26.

Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, ENC and other dignitaries placed wreaths at the memorial. A 50-men Guard was paraded at the venue and a two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Wreaths were also placed by Shanka Brata Bagchi, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam, Vice-Admiral V.K. Namballa (retd.), president, Navy Foundation, Brigadier J. K. Barua, Wing Commander P. Shyam Kumar and G. Satyananadam Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer.

Also Read: On Kargil war anniversary, PM Modi warns Pakistan against supporting terrorism and proxy war against India

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on July 26, every year, as a saga of gallantry and valour of a battle fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world in the area of Kargil-Drass Sector of Ladakh.

On this day, the Indian Armed Forces braving the most difficult terrain and battling extreme weather conditions, fought valiantly on the steep slopes of icy peaks with grit and valour thus defeating the evil designs of the enemy and throwing the intruders out from Indian Soil.

The day commemorates our victory in Operation Vijay, which was a significant military victory over Pakistan during the Kargil War.

