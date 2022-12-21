Kapus in Andhra Pradesh can be provided BC reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, says BJP leader

December 21, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There is no need to obtain the permission of the Central government for providing reservation to any caste in the State government jobs and educational institutions, according to Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.

The Union Minister was responding to a question posed by BJP member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on BC reservation for Kapus in government jobs and educational institutions.

The Union Minister further said that there were separate Central and State lists of Backward Classes (BCs), which had been in existence ever since reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was introduced in the Central Government in 1993.

On the due procedure to be followed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to provide BC reservation for the Kapus in State government jobs and educational institutions, the Union Minister stated that the State Government was empowered to provide reservation to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), and prepare and maintain for its own purposes a separate list of SEBCs as per the provisions of the 342A (3) inserted vide the Constitution 105th Amendment Act, 2021.

Commenting on the issue, Mr. Narasimha Rao said both the YSRCP and TDP had cheated the Kapus in Andhra Pradesh by misleading them that the government had no authority to provide BC reservation to the community and deliberately blamed the Central Government that had nothing to do with the issue.