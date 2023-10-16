Kanyaka Parameswari gives darshan as ‘Annapurna Devi’ to devotees in Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The idol of Sri Kanyaka Parameswari was decked up as Sri Annapurna Devi on the second day of Vasavi Devi Sarannavarathrulu, at Sri Kanayaparameswari temple in Old Town, here, on Monday.

Special abhishekam with 108 items like milk, curd, sandalwood paste and honey was performed to the ‘moola virat’ in the early hours, and the Goddess was adorned with a variety of flowers, and worshipped with 108 golden flowers.

Later, 102 girls, wearing traditional attire, performed mass ‘kanyala puja’, under the supervision of chief priest R.B.B. Kumar Sarma. Devotees believe that those who perform this puja would get married soon, go for higher studies or get a job, as per their aspirations.

After the puja, the girls carrying the ‘kalasams’ filled with holy water, went round various streets in the Old Town and returned to the temple, and performed abhishekam. Temple treasurer Suggu Siva Kumar said that the materials required for the pujas and for prasadam were provided by the temple committee. The devotees were provided lunch.

The 108 rice bags used for the decoration of ‘Annapurna Devi’ were presented by Kankatala Krishna Rao and Kumari and their sons Satish and Naveen Kumar.

Later, in the evening, a programme on ‘Bhagavatham’ was presented by Pennam Venkataratnam and her troupe of Soundaryalahari group.

Utsav Committee chairman Pusarla Suresh Kumar was present.

The deity would give darshan as ‘Gayatri Devi’ on Tuesday.

