HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanyaka Parameswari gives darshan as ‘Annapurna Devi’ to devotees in Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Girls taking holy water in ‘kalasams’ during the Dasara Navaratri celebrations at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Girls taking holy water in ‘kalasams’ during the Dasara Navaratri celebrations at Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The idol of Sri Kanyaka Parameswari was decked up as Sri Annapurna Devi on the second day of Vasavi Devi Sarannavarathrulu, at Sri Kanayaparameswari temple in Old Town, here, on Monday.

Special abhishekam with 108 items like milk, curd, sandalwood paste and honey was performed to the ‘moola virat’ in the early hours, and the Goddess was adorned with a variety of flowers, and worshipped with 108 golden flowers.

Later, 102 girls, wearing traditional attire, performed mass ‘kanyala puja’, under the supervision of chief priest R.B.B. Kumar Sarma. Devotees believe that those who perform this puja would get married soon, go for higher studies or get a job, as per their aspirations.

After the puja, the girls carrying the ‘kalasams’ filled with holy water, went round various streets in the Old Town and returned to the temple, and performed abhishekam. Temple treasurer Suggu Siva Kumar said that the materials required for the pujas and for prasadam were provided by the temple committee. The devotees were provided lunch.

The 108 rice bags used for the decoration of ‘Annapurna Devi’ were presented by Kankatala Krishna Rao and Kumari and their sons Satish and Naveen Kumar.

Later, in the evening, a programme on ‘Bhagavatham’ was presented by Pennam Venkataratnam and her troupe of Soundaryalahari group.

Utsav Committee chairman Pusarla Suresh Kumar was present.

The deity would give darshan as ‘Gayatri Devi’ on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.