January 29, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A meeting of doctors in and around Visakhapatnam was convened at Sri Sanakara Matham at Dwarakanagar here on Sunday evening. Sri Sankara Vijayendra Swaraswathi swamy, Head of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, presided. T. Ravi Raju, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, P. Somaraju, secretary, Gayatri Vidya Parishad (GVP), Dr. Naveen NSR and a number of other doctors participated in the meeting.