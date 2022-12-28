Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswathi in Visakhapatnam

December 28, 2022 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal, who is presently at Shakara Matham at Dwarakanagar here as part of his ‘Vijaya Yatra,’ will stay in the city for about a month.

Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswathi will perform ‘Chandramouleeshwaran Swamy puja’ from 4.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Devotees can have his darshan during the puja and after 6 p.m. The Shankara Matham Committee has planned special lectures on Gurukrupa Lahari, Vishnu Sahasranama Bhashyam, musical concert and other events, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday. Jagadguru Vijayendra Saraswathi had launched his yatra from Kanchi on March 16, 2022. He has already visited Kadapa, Tadipatri and Anantapur, Jaggaiahpeta, Eluru, Samalkot, Peddapuram, Kakinada, Mandapeta, Rajahmundry, Mukkamala, Draksharamam, Munganda, Gangalakkuru and Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh, Bellary, Sandur, Hospet and Raichur in Karnataka and, Mahaboobnagar and Hyderabad in Telangana,