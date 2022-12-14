  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Kanakamahalakshmi Trust Board member attempts suicide at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam

December 14, 2022 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Kanakamahalakshmi Trust Board, Maruthi Rao(50), allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in his vehicle at Kommadi under PM Palem police station limits here on Wednesday.

Inspector of PM Palem Police Station Y. Ramakrishna said that Mr. Maruthi Rao had attended the YSRCP party regional office meeting at Yendada. Later, he came to Kommadi, where he reportedly purchased pesticide in a shop and consumed it. While consuming it, he had received a phone call, to whom he informed about it. However, a few known persons rushed him to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. As per the doctors, the condition of Mr Maruthi Rao is said to be stable, Mr. Ramakrishna said. The police suspect that two months ago, wife of Mr Maruthi Rao had died, due to which he might have been depressed. However more details are yet to be ascertained. (In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

