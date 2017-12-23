Kanakamahalakshmi temple witnesses record rush

Sri Kanakamahalakshmi Temple witnessed more footfalls of devotees during the just-concluded month-long Margasira Masotsavams.

Over 10 lakh people offered prayers to the deity as rush peaked during four Thursdays, acording to Executive Officer J Madhavi here on Saturday. She said the temple earned nearly ₹ 3.70 crore which is ₹70 lakh more than last year festivities. She said the month-long festival was successfully organised with the support of revenue, police, endowment staff and volunteers.

She said all steps were taken to esnure smooth flow of devotees in queue lines. Seven to eight lines were put up for free darshan. She said introduction of ₹ 500 queue line was well received with a large number of people utilising the facility. Devasthanam chairman W. Bhaskara Rao said number of devotees visiting the temple was increasing with every passing year. He congratulated the staff for conducting the festival successfully. AEO V. Rambabu was present.