Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple earns ₹4 crore in festive month

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 January 2022 08:29 IST

Annual Margasira masotsavam sees heavy footfalls

The month-long annual Margasiramasotsavam of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi, which commenced on December 5 last year and concluded on January 3, at Burujupeta, is estimated to have earned a revenue of around ₹4 crore for the temple.

Temple Executive Officer S. Jyoti Madhavi held a press conference along with temple trustees and officials on Wednesday.

The month-long festival was conducted successfully thanks to the cooperation of officials from all departments, she said, adding that the number of devotees who had darshan of deity in 2021 was seven lakh. In contrast, the number of devotees in 2020 was only three lakh in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Ms. Madhavi said that the special pujas and Hundi collections were estimated to be around ₹4 crore. She said that ‘Sahasra Tulasi puja’ and ‘Ayush puja’ would be introduced at the temple from February. The Tulasi puja would be performed from 7.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. on Thursdays.

The ticket price for this puja has been fixed at ₹1,500 and the Ayush puja would be conducted on the birth star of the deity in the ‘uttara’ month. The ticket price for this puja was fixed at ₹2,500. The Endowments Commissioner has accorded permission for the conduct of these pujas, she said.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Kolli Simhachalam, DE Ch. V. Ramana, AEO Vempalli Rambabu and the trustees participated in the press conference.