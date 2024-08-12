Kamishibai storytelling event leaves children in raptures

The Visakhapatnam Public Library, in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Public School, organised a Miyawaki Story Time Weekend Session at the Public Library in Dwarakanagar, on Sunday.

The highlight of the event was the use of Kamishibai, the traditional Japanese wooden storytelling theatre, which captivated the young audience.

The sessions were divided into two categories: the first session was for students from grades 1 to 4, while the second session catered to students from grades 5 to 8. The event saw enthusiastic participation from children and parents from across the city, with a total of around 75 participants, including 60 children.

The first session featured the Japanese tale of Momotaro, where Varalakshmi, an eminent and certified storyteller, brought stories to life using Kamishibai. The second session took the children on a cultural journey through India, with a folktale from Madhya Pradesh, also presented with the help of Kamishibai. The event successfully fostered a love for stories and cultural exchange among the participants.

This is an interactive weekend activity session for children designed to use stories, art, and creativity to kindle children’s imagination and reading habits. Each session starts with an eminent storyteller’s storytelling, picture book read-aloud, or an author’s talk and is followed by fun activities like origami, worksheets filling, art and craft, STEM activities, and more.

