Kala likely to focus on Kovvada, Sumitomo units

Minister for Energy Kala Venkata Rao, who got a Cabinet berth after two decades, is expected to focus on development of the district, particularly completion of the proposed atomic power plant at Kovvada and Sumitomo thermal power project at Narasannapeta.

Land acquisition has become a major hurdle for the Kovvada plant in Etcherla constituency represented by Mr. Venkata Rao. The State government’s support is absolutely needed for constructing India’s biggest atomic power plant with 6,600 MW capacity in Srikakulam district.

Land also has not yet been acquired for the Sumitomo power project, which has been currently shelved, with lack of follow-up action from the Japanese company.

Kakarapalli project

Mr. Venkata Rao is likely to clear the decks for completing the power project at Kakarapalli, where works were stalled due to reported financial crisis of the East Coast Energy Private Limited. The State government has hinted at taking over the 4,000 MW Kakarapalli project and completing the works under the supervision of the A.P. Power Generation Corporation. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has cleverly handed over energy subject to Mr. Venkata Rao to meet the future energy needs of the State. The on-going and proposed projects in Srikakulam district needed day-to-day follow-up and it can be done smoothly when the minister handles the energy subject,” said a senior leader.

Meanwhile, Mr. Venkata Rao was given a rousing reception in Pydibhiamavaram, Ranasthalam and Ethcerla on Sunday. Hundreds of party leaders and activists organized a car and bike rally to show the strength of the party. He thanked everyone and assured to bring more funds for the development of Srikakulam district.

Mr. Rao, who was Minister for Home in N.T. Rama Rao’s cabinet, could come back to the limelight after he was made president of the TDP’s A.P. unit. He could get the ministerial berth for his loyalty and patience.

“Mr. Kala Venkata Rao has a clean track record for the last 30 years. All senior officials and leaders respect him. It helps him to take up many developmental activities in the district,” said Vana Krishna Chand of the TDP’s Legal Cell.

Several leaders from Vizianagaram district, including Bobbili and Parvatipuram, participated in the public gatherings at Ranasthalam, Kosta and other places.