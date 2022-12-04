Kakinada Engineering College (JNTU) alumni meeting organised in Visakhapatnam

December 04, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 41st annual alumni meeting of Kakinada Engineering College (JNTU) was held here on Sunday. The members played games, recollected nostalgic memories and spent time happily with their fellow members.

The special guest was K. Srinivasa Rao, MLA, S Kota, D Satyanarayana Rao, Director, Singareni Collieries Limited.

Senior members were felicitated on the occasion.

The programme was coordinated by ORM Rao, former GM(HRD), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and president, Kakinada Engineering College (JNTU) Alumni Association, K Ramesh, GM, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and honorary secretary, along with other committee members the alumni association attended.

