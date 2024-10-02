Kailasagiri Hill in Visakhapatnam to offer zip liner, sky cycling and Glass Sky Walk Bridge for adventure enthusiasts soon

Visitors of Kailasagiri Hill can soon experience adventure sport activities.

The authorities of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) are setting up zip liner and sky cycling activities to boost tourism, while most another anticipated project ‘Glass Sky Walk Bridge’ is also in the pipeline.

Both the zip liner and sky cycling sport activities will be coming up near the Siva Parvati statue. The VMRDA has opted PPP mode to take up the two projects. While the VMRDA has provided suitable land, a Kerala-based agency has come forward to invest in the project and later 45% of revenue will be shared.

Unlike other zip liners, where the source and destination will be at different points, in this project, keeping in view the geographical conditions of Kailasagiri and to avoid inconvenience to the tourists, both the source and destination will be at one point.

“Works for both the sky cycling and zip liner are going on at a brisk pace. The works shall be completed in a few days, after which trial run of both the projects will take off at least for one week, only after which a final call may be taken for the inaugural,” said Superintending Engineer (Works) VMRDA Balarama Raju.

He said that the agency which is taking over the project is a Kerala-based and has handled several projects successfully over there.

Speaking about the Glass Sky Walk Bridge project which is first of its kind in Andhra, the SE said that as of now soil testing works are being taken up. The structural design for the bridge is yet to finalised after which works can be taken up. It would take around four to five months to complete.

“The bridge will be coming up near the Titanic view point. A 10 -metre support system will be set up after which another 30 metre projected cantilever will be arranged. The view of the sea and the hill from the glass bridge is expected to be an additional attraction,” Mr. Balarama Raju said.