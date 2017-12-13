Kailasagiri closed today too

For the fifth day in a row popular tourist destination in the city Kailasagiri will remain closed to tourists after a leopard scare. Based on footage of night vision cameras of the Forest Department, VUDA officials say the animal sighted was sambar.
It was reportedly sighted on Monday evening too. The animal was first seen on Friday and mistaken for leopard.
“However, official clearance from the Forest Department is expected on Wednesday. In all probability, Kailasagri will be re-opened for people on Thursday,” VUDA Vice-Chairman P. Basanth Kumar said.
The closure resulted in loss to VUDA. The total from ticket sale, train and ropeway for four days is estimated at around ₹ 3 lakh.
On an average 2000 persons visit Kailasagiri a day and during week-end it goes up to about 4000 to 5000.
