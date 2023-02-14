K. Vishwanath’s birth anniversary celebrations to be organised in Visakhapatnam on February 19

February 14, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Vizag Film Society will celebrate the film director K. Vishwanath’s 93rd birth anniversary at the Visakha Public Library here on February 19 at 5.30 pm. Film director and cinematographer M.V. Raghu, who worked with Viswanath in films like ‘Sirivennela’ and ‘Swati Mutyam’, will be the chief guest.

Mr. Raghu will narrate his experiences with Vishwanath at the programme, said the film society secretary Narava Prakasa Rao. He said there is no entry fee for the programme