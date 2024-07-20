K-K line trains to be short-terminated or diverted in view of rains

Trains running in Kottavalasa – Kirandul line will be short-terminated/short originated and diverted in view of the forecast of heavy rains. The trains to be short-terminated are: 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special, leaving Visakhapatnam till July 22 at Dantewada

In the return direction, 08552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam passenger special will start from Dantewada instead of Kirandul from July 21 to 23.

Hence there will be no service of this train between Kirandul and Dantewada on the above dates, according to a Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

Train no. 18514 Visakhapatnam- Kirandul night express, leaving Visakhapatnam from July 20 to 22, will run in diverted route via Vizianagaram- Raygada- Koraput and will be short- terminated at Dantewada.

In the return direction, 18513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam night express will start from Dantewada from July 21 to 23, instead of Kirandul and will run in diverted route via Koraput- Rayagada- Dantewada to Visakhapatnam.