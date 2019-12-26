JVV sets up centres to witness solar eclipse

Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) has set up several centres for witnessing solar eclipse on Thursday (December 26
JVV State secretary P.V. Gopala Rao appealed to schools to make the students witness solar eclipse through solar filters. “Schools may contact us for solar filters,” said JVV city general secretary Chilaka V.V.S.N. Murthy.
People can also witness the eclipse at the centres set up at RK Beach, Madhurawada, CMR Mall, Maddilapalem, Satyam Centre, Alluri Seetharama Raju statue, Seethammadhara, Kancharapalem Mettu rythu bazaar, Urvasi Centre, Government Polytechnic, NAD Centre, Gopalapatnam, Srinivasanagar near Gosala, Pendurthi, Gangavaram beach, Kurmannapalem, Aganampudi and Appikonda.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.