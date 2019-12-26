JVV sets up centres to witness solar eclipse

Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) has set up several centres for witnessing solar eclipse on Thursday (December 26

JVV State secretary P.V. Gopala Rao appealed to schools to make the students witness solar eclipse through solar filters. “Schools may contact us for solar filters,” said JVV city general secretary Chilaka V.V.S.N. Murthy.

People can also witness the eclipse at the centres set up at RK Beach, Madhurawada, CMR Mall, Maddilapalem, Satyam Centre, Alluri Seetharama Raju statue, Seethammadhara, Kancharapalem Mettu rythu bazaar, Urvasi Centre, Government Polytechnic, NAD Centre, Gopalapatnam, Srinivasanagar near Gosala, Pendurthi, Gangavaram beach, Kurmannapalem, Aganampudi and Appikonda.