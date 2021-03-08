Juvenile taken into custody on charge of stealing ₹25 lakh

The city police on Monday took into custody a juvenile for allegedly committing theft of ₹25 lakh at the house of his friend.
The 15-year-old juvenile, a Class X at a private school, is reportedly addicted to online gambling and other vices and committed the theft to fund his vices.
The boy has a friend, who stays in the same locality, and he used to visit his friend’s house often.
According to the police, the boy decided to committed the crime to fund his vices, after he observed that his friend’s father was storing cash in the house.
DCP (Crime) Suresh Babu said that when his friend and father were away from home and his friend’s mother was busy with other works, the boy went to his friend’s house and stole ₹8 lakh on February 8. Similarly, on March 4, the boy again entered his friend’s house with a duplicate key and stole ₹17 lakh.
Based on a complaint from the victims, the Arilova police registered a case.
The investigation has revealed that the boy’s mother purchased gold jewellery worth over ₹9 lakh with the stolen money and the boy also purchased cricket bats, a bike and a few other things worth ₹6 lakh. The boy was taken into custody when he was moving with ₹2 lakh cash near his home, said CCS ACP Shravan Kumar.
The police have recovered properties worth around ₹22.27 lakh, including cash, gold jewellery, cricket bats, a bike and few others. The police also arrested the mother of the boy and the juvenile in conflict with law has been sent to the juvenile home.
