Juvenile taken into custody, gold ornaments recovered in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 22, 2022 23:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A juvenile broke into a house at TPT Colony here, and allegedly stole two gold bangles, a gold chain and a gold Lakshmi Devi locket, all weighing around 70 grams, valued at ₹2 lakh.

The complainant N. Varadan (75) of Revathi Sadan Apartment, went to Tirupati along with his family on August 16 and returned home on August 19 evening.

They were shocked to find the lock on the main door broken. They went in and checked the almyrah to find the gold ornaments missing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Varadan lodged a complaint at the Dwaraka Police Station on August 20. CI S. Vijay Kumar, SI B. Nihar and their team HC Ramanujan, PCs R. Ramesh and EBVS Kumar, zeroed in on the accused juvenile in conflict with the law and took him into custody and shifted him to the Observation Home on Sunday.

The stolen property was recovered by the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app