Juvenile taken into custody, gold ornaments recovered in Visakhapatnam

A juvenile broke into a house at TPT Colony here, and allegedly stole two gold bangles, a gold chain and a gold Lakshmi Devi locket, all weighing around 70 grams, valued at ₹2 lakh.

The complainant N. Varadan (75) of Revathi Sadan Apartment, went to Tirupati along with his family on August 16 and returned home on August 19 evening.

They were shocked to find the lock on the main door broken. They went in and checked the almyrah to find the gold ornaments missing.

Mr. Varadan lodged a complaint at the Dwaraka Police Station on August 20. CI S. Vijay Kumar, SI B. Nihar and their team HC Ramanujan, PCs R. Ramesh and EBVS Kumar, zeroed in on the accused juvenile in conflict with the law and took him into custody and shifted him to the Observation Home on Sunday.

The stolen property was recovered by the police.