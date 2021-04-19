Juttada case: victims seek setting up of fast-track court to speed up trial

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 April 2021 19:06 IST

Collector promises to conduct an inquiry on ‘land encroachment’ by the accused in Pendurthi mandal

The family members of the six who were allegedly killed by Battina Appalaraju in the early hours of last Thursday at Juttada village in Pendurthi mandal, met Tourism Minister Muttasetti Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V. Vinay Chand at the Collectorate here on Monday and demanded setting up of a fast-track court to speed up the trial.

Led by Bammidi Vijay Kiran, who lost his wife B. Usha Rani (30) and his two children B. Uday (4) and B. Urvasi (6 months), they urged the Minister and the Collector to ensure they get justice.

Vijay Kiran also urged the District Collector to look into the alleged land encroachment by Appalaraju in Pendurthi mandal and Mr. Vinay Chand assured to initiate an inquiry by a special team.

Bammidi Ramana (57), Bammidi Usha Rani (30), Allu Ramadevi (53), Nakettlu Aruna (37), Bammidi Uday (4) and Bammidi Urvasi (6 months) were allegedly hacked to death by Appalaraju from the same village.

Appalaraju has been arrested and sent in remand. Investigation is on.