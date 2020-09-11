Jute mill workers happy with compensation, say unions

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 September 2020

‘Some persons intentionally creating rumours on the issue’

Members of the four workers unions on Friday said that they were happy with the decisions made during the agreement between Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and the management of Chittivalasa Jute Mills on September 8. Members from the INTUC, AITUC, TNTUC and the Congress Workers Union held discussions with Mr. Srinivasa Rao at the Circuit House here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, they alleged that some were intentionally creating rumours on the issue. They said that Mr. Srinivasa Rao was the MLA during the lockout of the jute mill and was well aware of the issues being faced by the workers. The payment of compensation had been delayed for a very long time and workers were financially hit, they said. The decisions made under the Minister are being welcomed by all the workers, they said.

They said that apprentices would also receive ₹10,000 as compensation. About 6,300 workers will be benefited by the ₹25 crore compensation package and each worker will receive about ₹27,500, they added. The management agreed to pay the compensation to the workers by December. The management would pay ₹11 crore in October, ₹7 crore in November and ₹7 crore in December.

G. Venkat Reddy from INTUC, D. Appala Reddy from Congress Workers Union, S. Acha Reddy and M. Devullu from TNTUC and, K Eswara Rao from AITUC were present.