Justice Somayajulu joins A.S. Raja Blood Bank as trustee

Published - November 03, 2024 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Justice (Retired) D.V.S.S. Somayajulu, a former judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, participated as chief guest at a meeting organised, at A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank here recently. The blood bank chairman, trustees and staff members participated in the programme.

A.S. Raja Trust chairman Dr. A.V. Siva Prasad informed that Justice Somayajulu consented to join as a trustee of the A.S. Raja Trust.

Justice Somayajulu said that as a trustee of A.S. Raja Trust, he would do his best to accomplish the vision and objectives of the blood bank, particularly in promoting voluntary blood donations and maintaining a high quality in blood and blood products.

Justice Somayajulu urged the staff to keep up the quality of services to meet the vision and motto of A.S. Raja Voluntary Blood Bank.

