Just before elections, Chief Minister showering love on North Andhra region, alleges TDP

November 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram has alleged that just a couple of months before the elections Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has started showering love on North Andhra region. He said that in the last four years, Mr. Jagan who had never conducted a review meeting to discuss about issues like privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters or for other projects has now suddenly decided to shift to Visakhapatnam to conduct review meetings for the development of the region. And for that Mr. Jagan needs a luxurious ₹450 crore worth palace, he said

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said that people from North Andhra were most affected by the YSRCP government due to negligence and apathy. Instead of spending over ₹450 crore on the Rushikonda camp office, the YSRCP could have spent it for irrigation projects of the region, he said.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram said that Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi is one of the important projects of this region. Over 8 lakh acres from 46 mandals in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts will get water for irrigation, while over 30 lakh people from 1,200 villages will get drinking water with this project. Since the last four and a half years, the government has not spent a single penny on it, he alleged.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram said that in the last four and a half years, the YSRCP government has spent just ₹2.89 crore on Raiwada reservoir and ₹90 crore on Vamsadhara project. While the TDP has spent ₹110 crore for Taraka Rama Teertha Sagar project, the YSRCP has spent only ₹50 crore in the last four and a half years. He also stated that the Thotapalli project will cater to the irrigation water needs of around 2.10 lakh acres in this region. The TDP had spent ₹237 crore for the project, but since coming to power, the YSRCP has spent only ₹54 crore. He alleged that the government do not have funds to take up repairs of Gotta barrage and completing offshore project on Mahendratanaya.

‘Illegal constructions’

Mr. Pattabhi Ram also said that the YSRCP has got CRZ clearance from the Ministry of Environment & Forests claiming that they will be constructing tourism projects at Rushikonda. However, the government has constructed CM camp office by cheating them and even those constructions were done by violating all the norms. He also read out the conclusion of report presented by the expert committee which was appointed by the High Court, “It has been observed that the APTDC has made modifications in land use patterns, number of blocks along with built up area of each block and constructing the same without approval from the Ministry of Environment & Forests.”

Citing example, he said while CRZ clearance for Kalinga block was given for 5,753 sq metres, the government has made constructions upto 7,266 sq.mt. Similarly, for Vengi Block, the CRZ clearance was only for 389 sq.mt, but constructions were made on upto about 1,828 sq.mt.

“The CM is ready to stay in an illegal construction. Now, what right government has to question a common man if he constructs an illegal floor or a building?” he said.

Citing a case of the Supreme Court judgement to demolish luxurious flats in Kerala, he questioned whether the government can guarantee if the SC will not give a demolition order even on the Rushikonda constructions.

