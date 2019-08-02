Junior doctors, medical students continue stir

Medical students and junior doctors continued their strike against the the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Around 800 students of Andhra Medical College (AMC) near the main gate of the King George Hospital (KGH) and raised slogans against the NMC Bill. Five doctors from the APJUDA and medical students participated in the hunger strike.

Around 200 medical students of the NRI Medical College joined the protest. Around 1,000 medicos participated in a signature campaign, condemning the Bill, AP Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) president Deepchand said.

Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Government Doctors’ Association (GDA) expressed their solidarity.

They hoped that after seeing the widespread nationwide protests at all medical colleges, the Central government should change its decision and revoke the Bill.

The agitating students continued their strike till the evening. They watched the live proceedings from the Rajya Sabha through a projector near the AMC open air auditorium.