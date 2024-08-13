Junior doctors and medicos take out rally condemning the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata

A huge rally was taken out by junior doctors and medical students from Andhra Medical College (AMC), in protest against the rape of a young doctor at a State-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata, expressing their anguish at the growing attacks and crime against doctors.

“We have boycotted all services except emergencies. We demand that the government come out with a Central Protection Act for the safety of doctors and increase security for doctors. The victim was on night duty and sleeping in the room, when the accused had raped and murdered her,” said one of the young doctors during the rally.

The junior doctors appealed to all citizens to condemn the heinous crime and express their solidarity with the victim through social media. The participants raised slogans like: “Save the saviours”, “We want justice” and “Stop violence against women”.

The young doctors on the banner of the A.P. Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) took out the rally from the AMC to Jagadamba Junction and back, with placards denouncing the increasing attacks on doctors and crime on women. They demanded that the accused, who was involved in the rape and murder of the young doctor in Kolkata be hanged to death.

The participants gathered around the newly-built Clock Tower at Jagadamba Junction, and continued their protest for sometime. Later, the participants continued their rally back to the college.