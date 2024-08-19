GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors and medical students take out rally in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 19, 2024 10:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Junior doctors and medical college students staging a protest at Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Junior doctors and medical college students staging a protest at Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Junior doctors and students of Andhra Medical College (AMC) took out a rally from the King George Hospital (KGH) to the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on Monday, August 19, as part of their ongoing strike against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata recently.

The participants, carrying placards, raised slogans against the heinous crime and sought safety of girls and women at the workplace.

Meanwhile, BJP State vice president and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav met the junior doctors and extened his support to them. Condemning the brutal incident, Mr. Madhav demanded stringent punishment of the guilty. He alleged that the incident was a reflection of the inefficiency of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the portfolio of health. He demanded her resignation in view of the widespread agitations being taken out on the issue across the nation.

BJP leadrs Vijayananda Reddy and Surendra Mohan were present.

