Junior advocates asked to register names for stipend

Visakhapatnam

18 August 2020 00:12 IST

Junior advocates can register their names on the website https://ysrlawnestham.

ap.gov.in till August 25 for getting a stipend of ₹5,000 a month under the YSR Law Nestham scheme. The website will be opened once in three months for registration, according to a statement issued by the Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department, Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising