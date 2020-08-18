Visakhapatnam

Junior advocates asked to register names for stipend

Junior advocates can register their names on the website https://ysrlawnestham.

ap.gov.in till August 25 for getting a stipend of ₹5,000 a month under the YSR Law Nestham scheme. The website will be opened once in three months for registration, according to a statement issued by the Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department, Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

