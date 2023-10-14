Judiciary will determine truth in the allegations against Naidu in skill development case, says Education Minister

October 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Vizianagaram

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the judiciary will determine the truth in the allegations levelled against former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. He said that except the Constitutional body, no one has the authority to be involved in it.

The Minister gave this explanation while responding to an alleged phone call made by a Telugu Desam Party follower. He said the person had dialled him on October 13th night to request the release of Mr. Naidu.

Speaking to reporters at the camp office here on Saturday, the Minister said that he has a habit of picking up phone calls from anyone, whether the caller is a common man, a student or a journalist. “Accordingly, I accepted a phone call from a stranger. Later the dialler talked about the release of Mr. Naidu. I request the TDP leaders not to do such cheap tricks to gain sympathy,” he said.