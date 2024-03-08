JSP MLC predicts defeat of Visakhapatnam MP in the ensuing elections

March 08, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

“I will shift to Bihar along with my family If YSR Congress Party East Assembly constituency in-charge M.V.V. Satyanarayana wins in the coming elections,” MLC and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said here on Friday. Speaking to the media, he predicted that Mr. Satyanarayana is going to lose in the coming elections by a huge margin.

Mr. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that the contestants would not win elections if they distribute sarees or essentials to the voters. The voters would choose a contestant, whom they believe would fight for the issues or problems in the constituency and solve them. But in case of Mr. Satyanarayana, people know him as a builder and land grabber, but not as a political leader, the JSP leader alleged.

He alleged that the recent ‘Vision Vizag’ launched by the State Government was just an election stunt. He said that in the last five years, the YSRCP government has completely failed to develop the city. “The government has failed to bring in IT companies. Not even one tourist spot was developed despite the huge potential,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, who had a long association with the YSRCP, quit the party recently and joined the JSP. Earlier, he had contested from Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency on behalf of Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) and YSRCP during the 2009 and 2014 elections respectively and lost. After joining the JSP, he had announced complete support to the TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, who was announced as contestant by the TDP from the constituency again.

Answering a query, Mr Yadav said that he was ready to contest from any of the 10 Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam district. “However, I would prefer to contest from South or Bheemunipatnam constituency,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.