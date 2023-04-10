JSP lodges complaint against GVMC Commissioner in Visakhapatnam

April 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) PAC Member Kona Tata Rao lodged a complaint in the Three Town Police Station on Monday demanding action against GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu for allegedly making derogatory comments on social media against JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav. He said that Mr. Yadav was working for upholding the cause of the common people as part of which he had criticised the Commissioner for wasting public money in the name of G 20 Summit working group committee meeting.

Mr. Tata Rao deplored the attitude of the Commissioner in referring to Mr. Yadav in a derogatory manner. He demanded a public apology from the Commissioner, failing which a case should be booked against him and action initiated for insulting the corporator.

Corporators Dalli Govinda Reddy and Kandula Nagaraju, JSP State official spokesman Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, State secretary Anga Prasanthi, North Constituency representative Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, Bheemunipatnam constituency coordinator Panchakarla Sandeep and Chodavaram constituency coordinator P.V.S.N. Raju were among those who accompanied Mr. Tata Rao to the police station.