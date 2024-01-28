JSP leaders take part in bike rally against YSRCP at Gajuwaka

January 28, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, members, and supporters participated in a bike rally against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government at Gajuwaka on Sunday. The rally was led by Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao.

Raising slogans against the YSRCP, JSP supporters demanded that the government take steps to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Mr. Tata Rao alleged that instead of taking up the issue with the Centre for the protection of VSP, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected the issue for his own benefit.

He further said that many people, who migrated to Gajuwaka for employment opportunities, have been living in the hillock areas. “The YSRCP government has failed to provide plots to them for houses but has been actively involved in grabbing lands. The YSRCP government failed to bring in investments in the past five years, leading to a rise in unemployment,” he alleged.

JSP leaders G. Apparao, D. Govinda Reddy, T. Venkata Ramana Reddy and others were present.

