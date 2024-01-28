ADVERTISEMENT

JSP leaders take part in bike rally against YSRCP at Gajuwaka

January 28, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

JSP supporters demanded that the government take steps to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The Hindu Bureau

Several Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, members, and supporters participated in a bike rally against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government at Gajuwaka on Sunday. The rally was led by Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao.

Raising slogans against the YSRCP, JSP supporters demanded that the government take steps to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Mr. Tata Rao alleged that instead of taking up the issue with the Centre for the protection of VSP, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected the issue for his own benefit.

He further said that many people, who migrated to Gajuwaka for employment opportunities, have been living in the hillock areas. “The YSRCP government has failed to provide plots to them for houses but has been actively involved in grabbing lands. The YSRCP government failed to bring in investments in the past five years, leading to a rise in unemployment,” he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

JSP leaders G. Apparao, D. Govinda Reddy, T. Venkata Ramana Reddy and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US