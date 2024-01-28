GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP leaders take part in bike rally against YSRCP at Gajuwaka

JSP supporters demanded that the government take steps to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

January 28, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Several Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, members, and supporters participated in a bike rally against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government at Gajuwaka on Sunday. The rally was led by Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao.

Raising slogans against the YSRCP, JSP supporters demanded that the government take steps to prevent the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Mr. Tata Rao alleged that instead of taking up the issue with the Centre for the protection of VSP, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected the issue for his own benefit.

He further said that many people, who migrated to Gajuwaka for employment opportunities, have been living in the hillock areas. “The YSRCP government has failed to provide plots to them for houses but has been actively involved in grabbing lands. The YSRCP government failed to bring in investments in the past five years, leading to a rise in unemployment,” he alleged.

JSP leaders G. Apparao, D. Govinda Reddy, T. Venkata Ramana Reddy and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.