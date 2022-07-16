JSP leaders stage protests over bad roads in Visakhapatnam

‘They upload videos in social media on the issue’

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a unique protest to highlight the bad condition of roads in various areas here in the city, on Saturday. In the name of “Good Morning CM sir”, the party leaders have staged protests standing near the potholes in their areas.

The JSP leaders recorded the videos of the poor condition of the roads and the plight of people due to the problem and uploaded them in social media with a hashtag “Good Morning CM sir”.

A number of videos have surfaced in the internet from Visakhapatnam North, South, Pendurthi, Bheemili, areas of Anakapalli including Chodavaram, Yelamanchali, Atchutapuram, Sabbavaram and other areas. Senior leaders of the JSP raised slogans against the government for negligence and apathy on the issue. They alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to get all the bad roads in the State repaired by July 15, but failed to do so. The protestors also demanded that the government repair the roads on an immediate basis.