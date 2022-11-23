JSP leaders stage protest against the State Government in Visakhapatnam

November 23, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members from Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest against the State Government for allegedly asking the women to leave their black scarves (chunni) to gain entry into the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting at Narsapuram recently, near Gandhi Statue, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Led by the JSP North Constituency in-charge P. Usha Kiran, the members wore black scarfs (Chunni) as part of the protest and raised slogans condemning the incident.

During the protest, the JSP members alleged that the government has insulted women by inviting them to the public meeting and then asking them to remove the chunnis. They also wondered whether it was Jagan’s Sabha (meeting) or a ‘Kourava Sabha’ and demanded an apology from the authorities regarding the incident. They also alleged that crime against women has seen a rise in the city.