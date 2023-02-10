JSP leaders organise ‘Chalo Visannapeta’, allege involvement of IT Minister in land scam

February 10, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts organised ‘Chalo Visannapeta’ to check on the allegations of encroachment of government lands in Anakapalli district here on Thursday. The members after scrutinising the land records alleged the involvement of IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath in the land scam.

Raising slogans against the Minister, the JSP leaders demanded his resignation. They also demanded the State Government to launch an enquiry and initiate action against all the persons responsible behind the land scam.

Speaking to the media, JSP leaders Kona Tata Rao, Bolisetty Satyanarayana and Shiva Shankar said that following instructions from JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan, they had come to Visannapeta as part of fact finding over allegations of land scam. They said that almost two big hills were quarried and the gravel were shifted. The JSP leaders questioned the action taken by the Mines & geology department and what they were doing when the hills were destroyed. They also alleged that around 240 acres of government land was handed over to the private persons and further they are being sold as plots.

Mr. Shiva Shankar said that they would submit a detailed report to the JSP founder and would also intensify protests against the land scam. The JSP would ensure the government land is protected, he added.

