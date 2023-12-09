JSP leaders detained for protesting against closure of traffic signal at Tycoon Hotel Junction

December 09, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The controversy over the closure of the traffic signal at Tycoon Hotel Junction in the city was brought to the fore by Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders, who staged a protest at the junction demanding the removal of the barricades erected to close the three-road junction, here on Saturday.

Raising slogans against the YSRCP government, the JSP leaders alleged that the barricades were erected to “benefit a YSRCP MP’s construction project in the area”.

The protests led to detainment of JSP leaders, including Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, by the III Town police. JSP Corporator (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy was also detained and later shifted to III Town police station.

Tension prevailed as JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, who was on a North Andhra tour, rushed to the police station to extend support to the arrested cadre.

Mr. Manohar alleged that the police had arrested JSP leaders who were staging a peaceful protest. He also said that it was wrong on the part of the police to detain several women leaders of the party (Veera Mahilalu). He also questioned the police officials whether the opposition has the right to protest or not.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Manohar said that on August 12, JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan visited the site and demanded the police remove the barricades and resume the traffic signal for public convenience. He highlighted that the closure of the signal is forcing motorists to drive a longer distance, adding to their voes. He also said that instead of taking action against the YSRCP MP, the police were detaining JSP leaders who were protesting on the issue.

