JSP leaders condemn derogatory banners put up by YSRCP activists in Visakhapatnam

May 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launched the ‘flexi war’ to divert the attention of the people from the CBI case against YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy, and out of fear of losing the 2024 general elections due to Opposition unity.

Addressing a media conference along with JSP general secretary T. Shiva Shankar here on Monday, Mr. Tata Rao strongly condemned the depiction of JSP president Pawan Kalyan and TDP-friendly media barons carrying TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary N. Lokesh in a palanquin on one side, and depicting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shielding the common people from them. Describing Mr. Jagan and YSRCP leaders like Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy as ‘capitalists’, he wondered how they could fight for the cause of the common people.

He alleged that the erection of the hoardings at public places was meant to create discord among the people and foment trouble. He said that Mr. Pawan had entered politics only to carry the palanquin of the people but not that of others. He also condemned the attitude of the police in booking cases against JSP leaders, who had questioned the YSRCP leaders for erecting hoardings at public places, depicting the JSP chief in a derogatory manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tata Rao said that the JSP was no match for the YSRCP in sand and liquor deals but was ready to counter the ‘flexi war’ by the YSRCP, if it does not withdraw the banners. He said that even after he had complained to the Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), only some of the banners were removed while others were still there. He wondered whether the police officials were under political pressure. He said that the JSP has the capability to put up banners all over the State on the ‘misrule of the YSR Congress government’ but decency was coming in their way.

Mr. Shiva Shankar alleged the police officials were supporting the YSRCP leaders on the issue. He felt that the police action should uphold the image of the department and not degrade it.

JSP leaders Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, Dr. Raghu, Corporators Beesetti Vasantha Lakshmi and Kandula Nagaraju were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.